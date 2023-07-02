'UP Got Rid Of Divisive Forces...': Amit Shah In Praise For Ally Apna Dal

Amit Shah made the remarks at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Sonelal Patel. (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a strong pitch for consolidation of backward caste voters in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as he highlighted the successful alliance of BJP and Apna Dal (Sonelal) which has won four elections in the state.

He said the state got completely rid of the "divisive forces" of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party after the BJP and the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined hands.

The BJP leader made these remarks while addressing a function in Lucknow to mark the birth anniversary of late Kurmi (backward caste) leader Sonelal Patel, the father of Union minister Anupriya Patel.

"In UP, the BJP and Apna Dal (S) have contested four elections together - two Lok Sabha polls (2014 and 2019) and two assembly elections (2017 and 2022) - and have unitedly won them. As a result, UP has got completely rid of divisive forces ('vighatankaari shaktiyon') of SP and BSP," Mr Shah said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)