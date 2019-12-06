'UP Cops, Take Inspiration': Mayawati On Killing Of Telangana Accused

"UP Police will have to change," Myawati said, praising Hyderabad cops after encounter of 4 rape accused

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today praised the Hyderabad Police for its action against the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian and asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to take inspiration from them.

"The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy," Ms Mayawati said, reacting to the encounter of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

"In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj (rule) in Uttar Pradesh," she said, adding that when she was Chief Minister she had acted even against members of her own party.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister asked the state police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take action against culprits in such cases.

"Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change," she added.

