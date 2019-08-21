UP Cop Challenges Charges Against Him For Unnao Teen's Father's Murder

An Uttar Pradesh cop petitioned the Delhi High Court challenging framing of charges against him.

An Uttar Pradesh Police constable on Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging framing of charges against him for the alleged murder of the Unnao rape survivor's father and framing him in a case of possession of illegal arms.

Constable Amir Khan claimed in his plea that the trial court has "wrongly" clubbed the two cases as one was sessions triable and other was magisterial triable case.

The trial court on August 13 had charged expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and nine others for murder, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, criminal conspiracy and false evidence and under the Arms Act.

The charges framed against them also included voluntarily causing hurt, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person and public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury.

The court also had cancelled the bail of three Uttar Pradesh police officials - then Makhi police station in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Amit Khan - accused in the case, and sent them into custody after the charge of murder was framed against them.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.