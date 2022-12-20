UP Congress Leader Charged For Sexist Remark Against Smriti Irani

UP Police registered a case against Congress leader Ajay Rai for his sexist remark against Smriti Irani

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra have registered a case against Congress leader Ajay Rai for his "latka-jhatka" remark against Union minister Smriti Irani, an official said on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Monday took a jibe at Smriti Irani, saying she only comes to her constituency Amethi to show "latkas" and "jhatkas", an unflattering reference to dance moves that provoked a sharp response from the BJP.

Station House Officer of Roberstganj Police Station, Balmukund Mishra, told Press Trust of India, "A case has been registered against Ajay Rai on the complaint lodged by BJP's mahila morcha head of Sonbhdra Pushpa Singh at the Robertsganj Police Station."

The case has been registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, Rai had told reporters, "It has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul ji has been the Lok Sabha MP from there. So has been Rajiv (Gandhi) ji and Sanjay (Gandhi) ji, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Mr Rai, who is a regional chief of the party had said.

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

Responding to the statement, Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi needed a new scriptwriter.

"You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter," the Union Minister for Women and Child Development had said.



