11 Arrested For Thrashing Kanwariyas Over Playing Loud Music In UP

The incident took place in Dungopur when the kanwariyas were returning from Bareilly. (Representational)

Eleven people have been arrested for allegedly thrashing some kanwariyas over playing music on speakers in Wazirganj area in Budaun, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Dungopur village on Monday evening when the kanwariyas were returning from Bareilly, they said.

According to police, members of a particular community objected to the kanwariyas playing music on speakers, and beat them up.

Superintendent of Police O P Singh said 11 people, including village head Rihan and former village head Babu Khan, have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

