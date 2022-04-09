UP Chief Minister Office's Twitter Account Hacked

UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.

Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.

The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Office's Twitter account hacked. pic.twitter.com/aRQyM3dqEk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2022 The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.

