If Officials Demand Bribes Punch Them, Thrash With Shoes, Says UP BJP Legislator BJP legislator from UP's Ballia district Surendra Singh has been in several controversies in the past.

Share EMAIL PRINT Surendra Singh defended his remark later, saying it was in the interest of the people (File) Balia, Uttar Pradesh: A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, who is no stranger to controversies, has asked his supporters to punch government officials if they ask for bribes and if they still don't fall in line to thrash them with shoes.



BJP's Bairia legislators Surendra Singh, who observed 'chetavani diwas' or 'warning day', asked supporters to give officials a "ghoosa" (punch) if they ask for "ghoos" (bribe).



He urged his supporters to record the voice of any official who demands a bribe "and present him before me". "If he does not agree to do his work, teach him a lesson by punching him and if he still does not agree, thrash him with shoes," he said.



"Ghoos mangey to ghoosa do, nahin maaney to joota do," he said, coining a slogan.



Mr Singh defended his remark later, saying it was in the interest of the people and he was ready to go to jail for their welfare.



The BJP legislator has been is several controversies in the past. Earlier, he had called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Ravana's sister Surpanakha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reincarnation of Lord Ram.



After the recent Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls, he had blamed the ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government for the party's humiliating defeat at both places.



He had said if certain ministers were not removed from the state cabinet, the ruling party's downfall in UP was certain.



"The BJP government has not been able to give a transparent government," the MLA had said in a remark that embarrassed the party.



(with PTI inputs)



