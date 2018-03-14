UP, Bihar By-Polls Results A Test For New Friends And Alliances: 10 Facts

Yogi Adityanath had vacated the Gorakhpur seat last year after the party named him as chief minister.

New Delhi: Counting of votes begins at 8 this morning for by-elections to three parliamentary and two assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where opposition parties have experimented with new alliances to see if they can pole-vault to the winning side. For Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats, regional arch-rivals Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP, which were steamrolled by the BJP in last year's assembly elections, have teamed up. In Bihar, elections to Araria Lok Sabha and two assembly seats are seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's swapping the RJD-Congress combine with the BJP as his alliance partner last year.