5 Ways In Which Gorakhpur Loss Hits BJP Hard

Gorakhpur: Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh parliament seat that Yogi Adityanath represented as a BJP lawmaker for two decades before vacating it last year to take over as Chief Minister, has chosen the Samajwadi Party this time. The Samajwadi Party, backed in a rare arrangement by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, is also set to win the by-election in Phulpur, the seat vacated by Yogi Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. The results deliver a body blow to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, who took upon himself the task of asserting the party's hold in the state it swept in assembly elections last year, fronting the by-election campaign and seeking no reinforcements from the party leadership.