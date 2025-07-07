School Girl Drops Out After Father's Accident. How Yogi Adityanath Helped Her

A class 7 student in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, who sought Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's help after her parents were unable to pay the school fees, was enrolled again on Monday.

The girl, Pankhuri Tripathi, met Mr Adityanath at a 'Janta Darshan' (a public grievance redressal program) in Gorakhpur on July 1 and appealed for financial support, saying that her father, Rajiv Kumar Tripathi, quit his job after he sustained a critical leg injury in an accident.

"I want to study, but my family is unable to pay the school fees," she told Mr Adityanath.

The Chief Minister then assured the girl that her education would not be disrupted.

"Either your fees will be waived, or we will arrange the amount," he promised.

Ms Tripathi, however, on Saturday, said the management at her school, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, had refused to waive her fees and misbehaved with them.

"I had gone to the Chief Minister with a fee waiver request. He gave me a chocolate and assured me that it would be done. But when I went to school with my father, they misbehaved with us. We were told that the fee couldn't be waived. They said that if more parents sought a fee waiver, the school wouldn't be able to function. They said they have to pay teachers," she said.

"My father broke down. No one had ever spoken to him like this. But I trust that the Chief Minister will not let my dream shatter. I will work hard and become an IAS officer," she said.

The school officials then enrolled her after receiving a letter from Gorakhpur's Basic Education Officer.

"On 01.07.2025, in the Janta Darshan program, Ms Pankhuri Tripathi requested admission in class 7 of your institution, mentioning the poor financial condition of her family. You are requested to consider the request and admit her to class 7 of your institution," Ramendra Kumar Singh said in a letter dated July 5.

After the admission, the girl and her father thanked Mr Adityanath for the support.