UP By-Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: Counting Begins In Gorakhpur And Phulpur Lok Sabha Constituencies

UP By-Election Results 2018: Counting begins in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies

Here are the LIVE Updates of the UP by-election results from Gorakhpur and Phulpur:



08:19 (IST) UP By-Election Results 2018: Counting Of Votes Begin. Here's Why The Bypolls Were Necessary



(UP By-Election Results 2018: Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies were previously represented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya)

The by-election results for two Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh - Gorakhpur and Phulpur - will be declared today. Counting of votes for the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-elections began at 8 am. Security has been heightened in both constituencies. Gorakhpur was represented by Yogi Adityanath before he became the chief minister, while Phulpur was represented by Keshav Prasad Maurya, before he became the the deputy chief minister. Regional arch-rivals - Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which were steamrolled by the BJP in last year's assembly elections, have teamed up for the first time in nearly 25 years. Five-time lawmaker from Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath had described the by-elections a dress rehearsal for the general election next year. The bypolls were necessitated after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats respectively following their election to the state legislative council. The voter turnout was 47.45 per cent in Gorakhpur and 37.39 per cent in Phulpur in Sunday's polling.