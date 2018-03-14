Bihar By-Election Results Live: Electoral Contest For Bihar's Ruling Alliance And Lalu Yadav's RJD

The three constituencies in Bihar that went to poll on March 11 saw a voter turnout of over 50 percent.

Updated: March 14, 2018 08:10 IST
Bihar election result: Voting for constituencies - Araria, Bhabua and Jehanabad was on March 11.

Patna: Counting for the Lok Sabha seat in Bihar's Araria and two assembly seats - Bhabua and Jehanabad will begin at 8 am. The three constituencies went to poll on March 11 and will be a test for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who exited the mahagathbandhan last year to walk with BJP to form government in the state.


The by-election contest in Araria is primarily fought between the ruling JD(U)-BJP and the opposition RJD-Congress, led by Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav. For the two assembly seats in Bhabua and Jehanabad, the primary contest will be between the ruling alliance and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.  


Araria saw a voter turnout of 57 percent, 54.03 in Bhabua and 50.06 percent in Jehanabad.

 

Here are the live updates of Bihar by-election:




Mar 14, 2018
08:10 (IST)
Araria By-Election Results 2018: All You Need To Know
The Araria by-poll is the first electoral test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after he walked out of the Grand Alliance last year and teamed up with the BJP.
Mar 14, 2018
08:08 (IST)


A counting centre in Araria as counting for three constituencies in Bihar - Araria, Bhabua and Jehanabad begin. 
Mar 14, 2018
07:53 (IST)

Preparations at Araria ahead of counting that will begin shortly.
Mar 14, 2018
07:48 (IST)
In Jehanabad, assembly by-elections was held after the death of RJD lawmaker Mundrika Singh Yadav. RJD fielded Mundrika Singh Yadav's son Uday Yadav. The JD(U) has fielded Abhiram Sharma who had won the seat in 2010 when his party was an ally of the BJP.
Mar 14, 2018
07:44 (IST)
The Bhabua constituency was previously held by BJP's Anand Bhushan Pandey. The seat fell vacant after his death. The BJP has fielded Anand Bhushan Pandey's wife - Rinki Rani Pandey for the seat. Congress fielded Shambhu Patel who has been associated with the party for 35 years. 

Mar 14, 2018
07:37 (IST)
The seat in Araria constituency fell vacant after the death of sitting RJD lawmaker Taslimuddin last year. 
Mar 14, 2018
07:35 (IST)

On the day of voting, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party had said, "Today's day is also of changing history and also of creating new history. Leave and show everyone how much power we have in our solidarity. The results will prove to be revolutionary and decisive for the future of the state and the country."
Mar 14, 2018
07:32 (IST)
Araria saw a voter turnout of 57 percent, 54.03 in Bhabua and 50.06 percent in Jehanabad. 
Mar 14, 2018
07:30 (IST)
The bypolls will be the first major electoral battle for Bihar's Nitish Kumar after he quit the grand alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal last year. 
Mar 14, 2018
07:27 (IST)
Counting for the crucial by-election in Bihar will begin at 8 am for three constituencies - Araria, Bhabua and Jehanabad. The three went to polls on March 11. 
