Unruly Scenes In Bengal Assembly After Minister's Remark

Members of the Left parties and the Congress rushed to the well of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, protesting certain comments by TMC minister Tapas Roy when he was speaking on the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan incident at a programme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that the words used by Mr Roy against some members of the Left and the Congress would not be in the record.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined to speak at the official programme to celebrate Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23 after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised from the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Roy and the legislators of the Left parties and the Congress got engaged in arguments.

The protesting members, led by Sujan Chakraborty of the CPI(M) and Asit Mitra of the Congress went back to their seats on a request by the Speaker.

As a point of information, minister Partha Chatterjee said in the House that the chief minister, who was an invitee at the Victoria Memorial event, was insulted by some people who had raised the slogans.

He said the incident occurred in the presence of the prime minister and all members of the House should condemn it.

The Speaker said Mamata Banerjee is the leader of the House and the incident has hurt all the members.

The Congress had come in support of Ms Banerjee, saying that raising slogans in this way was an insult to the chief minister, as the CPI(M) had described the incident as "disgraceful to the state".

