Unnao Rape Survivor, Family Can Settle In Madhya Pradesh, Says Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said he will take care of her as the daughter of the state (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order in the Unnao rape case and said the victim and her kin can settle here and his government would treat her as a "daughter of the state".

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to a court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45 days.

"The Supreme Court decision on Unnao rape case is a welcome step. I appeal to the victim, her mother and family members, who have decided to leave Uttar Pradesh as it is unsafe, to settle in Madhya Pradesh. Our government will provide full security to the entire family," Mr Nath said in a tweet.

"We will also provide better treatment to the victim and will take care of her in all aspects, including providing quality education, and ensure she does not face any problem," Mr Nath added.

Mr Nath further said the MP government will take care of their to-and-fro journey to Delhi for court hearings.

"We will take care of her as the daughter of the state," Mr Nath added.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence in 2017, was travelling with her family on July 28 when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Rae Bareli district.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident while she and her lawyer were critically injured.

