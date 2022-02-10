For Unitech Promoters, Chandras, Major Relief In Supreme Court Today

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed ex-Unitech promoter Ramesh Chandra to request bail from a special court hearing the money laundering case filed against the real estate giant and its promoters, including Mr Chandra and his sons Sanjay and Ajay, by the Enforcement Directorate.

The two-member bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and MR Shah also allowed his sons - who are accused of siphoning home buyers' payments and have been in jail since 2017 - to have virtual meetings every fortnight.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, told the court that it will file its charge sheet against Ajay and Sanjay Chandra next week. The probe agency had sought approval to reply on forensic auditors' Grant Thornton's report to prepare the charge sheet, saying that it would make its case stronger.

Sanjay Chandra and his older brother, Ajay Chandra, are former owner-promoters of Unitech.

They were first arrested in August 2017 for failing to build houses for which they had collected thousands of crores of home buyers' money. Ramesh Chandra was arrested in October last year, as were Sanjay Chandra's wife Preeti Chandra and an executive - Rajesh Malik of the Carnoustie group.

The Chandras are also accused of allegedly defrauding Canara Bank of Rs 198 crore.

In August last year, the top court had directed the brothers be shifted from Delhi's Tihar Jail to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and Taloja Jail in Maharashtra's Raigad, after the Enforcement Directorate said they were conducting business from their jail cells in connivance with the staff.

The agency said it had unearthed an "underground office" operated by Ramesh Chandra and visited by Sanjay and Ajay Chandra when on parole or bail.

The Enforcement Directorate filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, or PMLA, last year against Unitech and its promoters, alleging that the Chandra brothers illegally diverted over Rs 2,000 crore of depositors funds to banks in Cyprus and the Cayman Islands.

The agency has attached properties worth Rs 690 crore in this case so far.

With input from PTI