Union Minister Meets Dalai Lama, Invites Him For Conference On Buddhism

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala to invite him for the 'Dhamma Diksha', an international conference on Buddhism to be held in Mumbai.

The conference, spread over two days, will be held at the sports stadium in Worli on December 15 and the Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 16.

After Dr BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in Nagpur on October 14, 1956, he had planned to organise a Dhamma Diksha conference in Mumbai, but he passed away on December 6 that year, Mr Athawale had said earlier.

Mr Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, has appealed that Buddhists and Ambedkar's followers should attend the event in large numbers.

Besides the Dalai Lama, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Bhutan Princess Kesang Wangmo Wangchuk and Buddhist leaders from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and other countries will also attend the event.