'No Privacy Concerns': Union Minister On Aarogya Setu App

Prakash Javadkar dismisses privacy concerns about Aarogya Setu app.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that Aarogya Setu app is one of the best scientific means to alert people if some COVID-19 infected person is nearby, adding that "there should be no concern over privacy-related issues".

He was responding to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remark on the possibility of private information being collected by the app.

Mr Javadekar said the app is being preferred worldwide over other means of tracking and mapping the pandemic. "It alerts people if some COVID-19 infected person is near them. This is one of the best scientific means. There is no privacy-related issue here," he told ANI.

"There is no information actually. If you have a cough, a cold or tested positive, then only you have to fill up the information. The app will continue to operate for the next one or two years. The lockdown will be over soon, but this app will be a permanent help till we win the war against this pandemic," said Mr Javadekar.

Attacking the government, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi had tweeted: "The Central govt is fighting COVID-19 with taali, thaali, bijli & a very shady app. Now Delhi's Sultans have issued a farmaan that people have no choice in the matter. They MUST share their private data with govt (& whoever the govt wants? (sic)"

Aarogya Setu app was launched in public-private partnership enables people to themselves assess the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. The app makes its calculations based on a person's interaction with others, using Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.

Today, Mr Javadekar also said that India took various timely initiatives, including a countrywide lockdown, and its management of COVID-19 has been better than other countries.

"That is why it (lockdown) has been extended for two weeks. The various zones are well-defined. Following the social distancing norm of ''do gaz ki doori'' will be a new normal till the time a vaccine is developed for COVID-19," he said.

