Union Minister Piyush Goyal Welcomes Princess Astrid Of Belgium In Delhi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal received Princess Astrid of Belgium upon her arrival on Sunday.

The delegations from both sides were seen greeting each other, while Mr Goyal welcomed the Princess with a bouquet of white orchids.

The sister of Belgium's King Philippe, Princess Astrid, is set to visit India from March 2 to March 8, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar and visiting various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi, according to a statement from the External Affairs Ministry (MEA).

According to the Belgian Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, the princess will be on a Belgian economic mission to India, travelling with a delegation of 335 members and 180 companies. Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, will also be part of the economic mission with the princess.

"It is the highest format that we have on the Belgian side, led by H.H. Princess Astrid as the representative of the king. Our new Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also our Deputy Prime Minister, and other ministers will also be accompanying the delegation of 335 members and 180 companies," said Vanderhasselt.

The Belgian envoy further mentioned that at least 14 seminars and conferences will focus on sectors such as renewable energy, defence, eco-construction, life sciences, and steel decarbonisation.

"We are going towards a more intense and strategic relationship between the EU and India and also between Belgium and India. We need reliable partners all over the world. India has a very impressive growth of 5-7% every year. So India is very high on our priority list, and it is certainly on the map when it comes to our economic actors," the Belgian envoy told ANI.

