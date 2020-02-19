Nitin Gadkari Has 'Innovative Ideas': Supreme Court On Tackling Pollution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been told to come to Supreme Court and "assist".

Pollution due to firecrackers and stubble-burning is seasonal but motor vehicles are the major contributor, the Supreme Court said today as it sought a "holistic view" on the issue. The top court also requested for Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's assistance, saying he has "innovative ideas".

"The minister has innovative ideas. We are requesting him to come to court and assist us because he is in a position to take decisions," Chief Justice SA Bobde said this morning.

As the government counsel appeared reluctant and said this "may be seen politically", Chief Justice Bobde clarified: "Don't think we are summoning him. It is a request. We want some one in authority to decide. Please find out if he can come."

The top court was hearing a petition on the implementation of government policy on electric vehicles. Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who was representing the petitioner, suggested that the government can charge fee from petrol and diesel cars and give subsidy to electric vehicles.

"Pollution from crackers and stubble burning is seasonal and for a short period. But (motor) vehicles are a major concern. We want to consider the issue holistically," Chief Justice Bobde said.

"We find that the issue of use of electric vehicles is connected to several other issues which are pending before the court. All of these issues, which pertain to the source of power of vehicles - public and private - eventually have a great impact on the environment. This is not just in Delhi-NCR, but across the country," the court order read.

"We consider it appropriate that all the issues be considered simultaneously and with the assistance of an authority empowered to take decisions," it added.

The central government has been given four weeks to file a response.