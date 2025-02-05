Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Dip In Triveni Sangam

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a holy dip in Prayagraj's Mahakumbh Triveni Sangam on Wednesday, and urged not to do 'politics' on historic moment. Posting a video on X, he wrote "Maha Kumbh comes once in 144 years i.e. once in many generations. No one should do politics on such a historic religious moment. I am fortunate that I took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam. Please everyone follow the guidelines as the total number of people coming to Maha Kumbh is unprecedented and unimaginable. #Mahakumbh"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj today. The Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet; producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday. On Tuesday, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also took holy dip accompanied with UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

By 8 a.m on Wednesday, over 3.748 million devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, increasing the deep spiritual fervor surrounding the grand religious congregation.

This includes more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million pilgrims who arrived in the early hours to seek divine blessings.

According to Uttar Pradesh government data, the total number of bathers since the commencement of Mahakumbh has exceeded 382 million as of February 4, underling the event's unparalleled spiritual and cultural significance.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)