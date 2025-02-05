Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today and take a holy dip at the Sangam around 11 am, his office said.
"In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites," the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.
Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. Many politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have visited the grand festival. People worldwide such as Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson have also visited Maha Kumbh.
Here are the latest updates on PM Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh:
"Will Request PM To Pay Tribute To Stampede Victims": Deepu Panda, Man Who Will Help PM Modi Perform 'Puja'
Deepu Panda, who will help PM Modi conduct the 'puja' at Maha Kumbh told NDTV that when the PM will take a dip at Sangam, he and his team will chant mantras. Mr Panda also said he will be requesting PM Modi to pay tribute to those who died in the stampede last week.
Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam
After Coldplay's final concert in the country, frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj. A video of the couple taking a dip in the holy waters surfaced online in which the two were seen joining devotees at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.
Chris kept it casual in black shorts, while Dakota embraced the cultural vibe in a traditional ensemble. At one point, the singer was seen folding his hands in prayer.
Bhutan King Visits Maha Kumbh, Takes Dip At Sangam
Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited the Maha Kumbh on Tuesday and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the king performed rituals like offering 'arghya' to the Sun before taking the dip.
King Wangchuk, who was wearing the traditional dress of Bhutan when he landed at the airport, changed into a long saffron-colour kurta and pyjama when he entered the waters.
UP Government To Arrange Sangam Snan For 2,000 Senior Citizens
The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it is taking steps to facilitate Sangam Snan for 2,000 senior citizens by the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh.
The Social Welfare Department's pandal, set up along the banks of the Sangam, in partnership with the National Medicos Organization and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has been providing crucial support to underprivileged groups, the government in a statement said.
"One of the major programs under this initiative is Shravan Kumbh, which serves thousands by offering exams and assistance to those with hearing impairments," it said.
