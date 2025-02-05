Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today and take a holy dip at the Sangam around 11 am, his office said.

"In line with his commitment to promote and preserve India's spiritual and cultural heritage, the Prime Minister has consistently taken proactive steps to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites," the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Maha Kumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26. Many politicians including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have visited the grand festival. People worldwide such as Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell Jobs, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, and Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson have also visited Maha Kumbh.

Here are the latest updates on PM Modi's visit to Maha Kumbh: