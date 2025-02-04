UP Government To Arrange Sangam Snan For 2,000 Senior Citizens

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday said it is taking steps to facilitate Sangam Snan for 2,000 senior citizens by the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh.

The Social Welfare Department's pandal, set up along the banks of the Sangam, in partnership with the National Medicos Organization and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has been providing crucial support to underprivileged groups, the government in a statement said.

"One of the major programs under this initiative is Shravan Kumbh, which serves thousands by offering exams and assistance to those with hearing impairments," it said.

"For the first time in Maha Kumbh, the Yogi Adityanath government has launched a special camp for the elderly and hearing-impaired. This camp, set up by the Social Welfare Department, offers free tests and assistive devices to those in need.

"Through this initiative, the government has made great strides in ensuring that the elderly, particularly those from state-run old-age homes, have access to essential services and can experience the divine spirit of the Kumbh Mela," it added.

As part of the state's comprehensive approach, a 100-bed ashram has been established in the Kumbh area for senior citizens from various old-age homes, the government said.

The ashram provides special accommodations to ensure that elderly devotees can stay comfortably, participate in the Sangam Snan and other religious activities of the Maha Kumbh, it added.

So far, over 500 senior citizens from districts such as Mirzapur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Bhadohi, Kaushambi, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lucknow have taken part in the Maha Kumbh.

The government plans to facilitate the Amrit Snan for 2,000 elderly devotees by February 26.

Asim Arun, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare, emphasised the government's commitment to the welfare and safety of the elderly.

"The double-engine government is continuously working for the safety, respect, and health of senior citizens across the state. In this context, the Social Welfare Department is organising Shravan Kumbh in the Maha Kumbh area, with a large number of senior citizens benefiting from it," he told PTI.

The Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, which is considered sacred among Hindus.

The mega congregation of humanity has been drawing millions of pilgrims from across the world daily and the UP government said by Monday evening nearly 35 crore devotees had taken a dip at the Sangam.

The government, which is hosting the event, expects the footfall to exceed 50-crore mark by February 26 with two more special bathing dates on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and 26 (Mahashivratri) expected to draw massive influx.

