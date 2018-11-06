Union Minister Accuses Congress Of Selling Election Tickets In Rajasthan

"Naam bade kaam khote" (big names but lowly deeds), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said about Congress. (File)

Ahead of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday accused Congress of selling election tickets for money.

"Naam bade kaam khote, ticket ke liye lete hai daam mote (Big names involved in lowly deeds. They charge hefty sums for election tickets)," Mr Shekhawat said at a press conference in Jaipur.

Congress has dismissed the allegations. State unit in-charge Sachin Pilot blamed opponents for conspiring against the party.

"The allegations of bias in announcing candidates are baseless. All office bearers are working actively. The allegations related to ticket distribution in the media are baseless," he said.

Mr Shekhawat said BJP had reached out to nearly 70 lakh families with its outreach programme. He added that the party will directly interact with the people in Rajasthan from November 8 to 11.