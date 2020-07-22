Amit Shah Meets BJP Veteran LK Advani Ahead Of Babri Case Hearing

Amit Shah and LK Advani spoke for around 30 minutes. (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah today called on veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who will record his statement in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case on Friday.

The 92-year-old, named among the accused in the case related to the razing of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya, is expected to appear before a special CBI court via video link.

The court, through daily hearings, has to complete the trial and deliver its verdict by August 31.

The Babri case hearing will take places just days before a grand groundbreaking event planned on August 5 for a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to perform prayers and over 50 VIPs are likely to attend the event.

Reports suggested Mr Advani and other leaders of the Ram temple movement will also be invited.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was pulled down on December 6, 1992, by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Mr Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are among the BJP leaders accused of conspiracy.

Last year, a five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the 2.77 acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a government-run trust for the building of a temple.

The court also announced a five-acre plot at another site in Ayodhya for Muslims.