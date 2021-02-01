Budget 2021 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman's Vaccine Today For Economy Hurt By Pandemic

Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget today.

India will present its budget today after a difficult year for the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down businesses for months, leading to lost earnings, curtailed consumer spending and job cuts. The ninth budget - including an interim one - of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to put weightage on creating jobs and rural development - two areas hit hardest by the pandemic.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce measures to put more money in the hands of taxpayers, in a continuation of the previous move that gave a choice between 25 per cent without claims and 30 per cent with claims income tax slabs.

Today's budget will have to go far beyond what the mini-budget in September 2019 achieved by reducing corporate tax, and the subsequent economy-booster announcements during the lockdown necessitated by the pandemic. The budget will come as an economic vaccine for the pandemic-battered economy and steer India with the much-needed stimulus to boost demand, consumer confidence and at the same time boost purchasing power of people, the Indian Chamber of Commerce said. One of the closely watched aspects of the budget, apart from corporate and income taxes, will be the expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination in fiscal 2022.

Here are the live updates of Union Budget 2021:

Feb 01, 2021 08:45 (IST) Union Budget 20201: Pre-Budget Speech Procedure



Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan at 9 am. She will as part of the formal process explain the budget and its features to the President and his officials. After he signs the money bill or finance bill, Ms Sitharaman will come to parliament where the cabinet is explained about the budget. She will then seek approval for introduction of the budget. After the cabinet meeting, the Finance Minister will present the budget in Lok Sabha at 11 am.

Feb 01, 2021 08:45 (IST) Union Budget 2021 news: "Most crucial budget after 1991," tweets Congress's Manish Tewari



"This is the most crucial budget after 1991," tweeted Congress leader Manish Tewari, adding that the GDP is in the 37th straight month of decline.

This is the most crucial budget after 1991. GDP is in the 37 th straight month of Decline.



I do hope @nsitharaman acknowledges the seriousness of the situation.



However if economic Survey was anything to go by then all you may get is a Talkathon of fluff sans any substance. - Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2021

Feb 01, 2021 08:40 (IST) Union Budget 2021: Spurt In Tax Collection



A spurt in tax collection in recent months, aided by the lower base of the current year and an expected economic turnaround that saw January goods and services tax (GST) revenues touch a record high, and hiking import duties on several high-end goods will offer some respite for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



Feb 01, 2021 08:38 (IST)



Nirmala Sitharaman will present the ninth budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Lok Sabha at 11 am. (File photo)

Feb 01, 2021 08:38 (IST) Government Likely To Double Healthcare Spending



The government is likely to double healthcare spending with the aim of raising expenditure in the sector to 4 per cent of gross domestic output in the coming four years, as the country looks to fix shortcomings exposed by the pandemic, news agency Reuters reported. The government could also increase a health tax from the current 1 per cent of income and corporate tax to fund the new programme.



Feb 01, 2021 08:30 (IST) Health sector expenditure must increase by 8 to 10 per cent in Union Budget, say experts. NDTV's Uma Sudhir reports#BudgetWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/JrUfB9pEgc - NDTV (@ndtv) February 1, 2021

Feb 01, 2021 08:15 (IST) Union Budget 2021 will likely be India's first-ever paperless Union Budget



This year's Budget will be unique as it is likely to be paperless, in a significant break from tradition, due to the Covid pandemic.

This is the first time in the history of independent India that budget papers will not be printed, so as to minimize the possibility of social interaction and maintain social distancing norms.

Feb 01, 2021 08:08 (IST) "Budget like never before": What to expect from finance minister



Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this month announced that the budget will be "like never before". Union Budget 2021 - the ninth budget under the Narendra Modi government, including an interim one - is likely to focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with China.

Feb 01, 2021 08:00 (IST) Economic Survey's Forecast



The Economic Survey has forecast a "V-shaped" recovery for the Indian economy and real gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11 per cent in fiscal 2022, on the back of the rollout of a massive vaccination drive against the coronavirus. "The (Economic) Survey has been written against the backdrop of a very trying time for Indian economy and its people. In that context, no doubt the lockdown was swift and effective as there was a complete freeze on most of the economy but the consequences of that when you close an economy for saving lives where most of the people are employed in the informal sector, we need to ask what saving lives mean," Centre for Policy Research chief Yamini Aiyar told NDTV.



Feb 01, 2021 08:00 (IST) Expenditure On COVID-19 Vaccination



One of the closely watched aspects of the budget, apart from corporate and income taxes, will be the expenditure on COVID-19 vaccination in fiscal 2022. The expenditure could be shared among the centre, states and households. India is running the largest vaccination programme after clearing two vaccines - Covishield, made by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech.



Feb 01, 2021 07:59 (IST) First Part Of Budget Session To End 2 Days Early



The first part of the budget session of parliament will end on February 13, two days early, as the Rajya Sabha has decided to change its sitting . Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has asked leaders of all parties to ensure the budget session goes smoothly.