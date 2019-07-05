Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Dedicated Television Channel For Start-ups

Nirmala Sitharaman served as the defence minister in the first government led by PM Modi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced plans to establish a television channel dedicated to start-ups. The finance minister made the announcement while presenting the Union Budget, the first of Prime Minster Narendra Modi's second term, in parliament.

The channel, which will broadcast programmes aimed at inspiring start-ups across the country, will be handled by start-ups themselves, the finance minister said.

The announcement comes as the government looks at ways to stimulate growth in the economy.

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian, presenting the Economic Survey of India yesterday, highlighted the fact that nearly 85 per cent of companies in India were small-scale firms that employed fewer people than large-scale firms that were significantly fewer in number.

This suggests that if start-ups and small firms can be scaled up quickly, they could present employment opportunities for the country's jobless.

Ms Sitharaman, who served as the defence minister in the first government led by PM Modi, presents her first budget at a time when India has lost its top spot as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

India's GDP or gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter - the slowest pace in 20 quarters. A primary focus in the Budget is widely expected to be on ways to boost economic growth.

"It is now the sixth largest economy. Five years ago it was 11th," the finance Minister said, adding that India will become a $3 trillion economy this year.

