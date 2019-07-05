Budget 2019 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman May Bridge Tax Revenue With Stake Sale In Public Sector Firms

Budget 2019: Government may look at tax cuts for business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will unveil a budget that is expected to cut taxes on business and raise spending in a bid to shore up consumption and faltering economic growth. Analysts say PM Modi, boosted by a sweeping election victory, hopes to use the budget to restart reforms and deal with a series of economic woes.









After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi improved public finances, trimming the fiscal deficit to 3.4 per cent from 4.5 per cent in 2013-14, mostly through cuts in subsidies and higher retail taxes on fuel. However, he is now under pressure to loosen the purse strings to meet election promises and jack up the growth rate.