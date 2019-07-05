Budget 2019 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman May Bridge Tax Revenue With Stake Sale In Public Sector Firms

New Delhi:
Budget 2019 India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may focus on tax cuts, consumption boost
The Union Budget 2019 of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. This is Ms Sitharaman's first Union Budget presentation after she was made Finance Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. The NDA came to power again with a massive majority in the national election held in April and May. The Union Budget 2019 is likely to cut taxes on business and raise spending in a bid to boost consumption and faltering economic growth. In January-March, annual growth slumped to 5.8 per cent, the slowest pace in 20 quarters. Ms Sitharaman is also likely to seek a higher dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), draw up plans to raise funds from a 5G telecom auction and propose more privatisation. In the Economic Survey 2018-19 - whose main author was Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian - presented in parliament by Ms Sitharaman on Thursday, PM Modi has set an challenging target of turning India into a $5 trillion economy in the next five years from $2.7 trillion, which will require an annual growth rate of over 10 per cent.
Here are the live updates of Union Budget 2019, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today:
Budget 2019: Government may look at tax cuts for business
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will unveil a budget that is expected to cut taxes on business and raise spending in a bid to shore up consumption and faltering economic growth. Analysts say PM Modi, boosted by a sweeping election victory, hopes to use the budget to restart reforms and deal with a series of economic woes.
After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi improved public finances, trimming the fiscal deficit to 3.4 per cent from 4.5 per cent in 2013-14, mostly through cuts in subsidies and higher retail taxes on fuel. However, he is now under pressure to loosen the purse strings to meet election promises and jack up the growth rate.
Budget 2019: Rural economy and monsoon
A shortfall in monsoon rains, pivotal for the farm sector that constitutes about 15 per cent of the economy, employing nearly half of India's workers, has increased concern about rural distress and strengthened the case for government intervention.
On Thursday, Chief Economic Adviser K Subramanian, who is the main author of the Economic Survey 2018-19, said growth in the economy is expected to pick up in 2019-20 as macroeconomic conditions continue to be stable.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the North Block.
Stock markets are likely to open marginally higher, as indicated by the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange. The SGX Nifty was last seen trading 17.50 points - or 0.15 per cent - higher at 11,997.50.
On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 benchmark indexes had ended 0.17 per cent and 0.25 per cent higher respectively, extending their gains to a third session in a row after the Finance Ministry's Economic Survey report pegged India's growth at 7 per cent for financial year 2019-20.
Many analysts expect that the personal income tax structure will not be tweaked, as it may contradict the government's aim to expand taxpayers' base. However, some expect tax implications for the super rich.
In her first Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets. The Budget comes at a time when India has lost its top spot as the world's fastest-growing major economy to China. India's GDP or gross domestic product growth slipped to 5.8 per cent in the March quarter - the slowest pace in 20 quarters.
