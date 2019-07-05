NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Budget 2019: India To Become $3 Trillion Economy This Year, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will become a $3 trillion economy in the current year itself. "It is now the sixth largest economy... Five years ago it was 11th," the finance minister said while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament today.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

Follow @NDTVProfit on Twitter for breaking news and more.

