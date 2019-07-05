Aadhaar For NRIs On Arrival Without Waiting: Nirmala Sitharaman In Budget

Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announcing the Union Budget for 2019-20 in Parliament on Friday, said India will become a $3 trillion economy this year. The government planned structural reforms to kickstart foreign and domestic investment, the Finance Minister said. "We need to invest heavily in infrastructure, digital economy, job creation," she asserted. Public-private partnership (PPP) for railways, increased FDI in media and aviation, the issuance of Aadhaar cards to NRIs without a waiting period of 180 days on arrival, and schemes to provide power, water and clean cooking facilities for all were among the highlights of her speech.