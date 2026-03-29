Uniform Civil Code, Zero Infiltrators: Amit Shah's Big Promise To Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said very soon, Assam will see the implementation of Universal Civil Code. While the BJP government has stopped infiltration, it is "not enough", and every illegal immigrant must be sent back, he added, making a pitch for a third straight term for the BJP in the state.

Addressing a poll rally in lower Assam's Nalbari -- a BJP stronghold -- Shah said: "On April 9, press the lotus with such power that each and every infiltrator has to leave Assam. Get the BJP government for the next five years. We will pick and choose every infiltrator and throw them out."

The Congress, for its vote bank politics, had changed the entire demographic pattern of Assam. Many districts have turned Muslim-dominated due to the party's votebank politics, Shah alleged.

He also accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, of opposing measures to remove illegal infiltrators from voter lists. "They must clarify whether they stand with infiltrators or the people of Assam," he said.

Even today, Rahul Gandhi is opposing the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in several states to "protect infiltrators," he said. While the Election Commission of India is trying to weed out infiltrators from the electoral rolls, the Congress is trying to stop it, he said. "We will not let this happen... the BJP government will detect each one of them, delete their names from the electoral rolls and deport them back to the country from where they came," he asser

The Himanta Biswa Sarma government, he said, has "freed" 1.25 lakh acres of land encroached upon by infiltrators. Over the next five years, the government will ensure that no land remains under the control of infiltrators, he added.

Shah also held a massive public rally in Dhekiajuli today in support of BJP candidate and Assam minister Ashok Singhal, where he targeted the Congress again.

Addressing a public gathering, Shah alleged that the state had witnessed the Assam agitation in which many lives were lost during the Congress government. It was the BJP, he said, which brought peace to the state. "Through multiple peace accords, nearly 10,000 youths have laid down arms, paving the way for stability and growth," he added.

Over the last ten years, the BJP government has undertaken various development works in Assam, he said, comparing it with the Congress rule when "there was no development". He cited how during 10 years of Congress rule at the Centre, Assam received around Rs 1.28 lakh crore, whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state got nearly Rs 9 lakh crore between 2014 and 2024. "This reflects the Centre's commitment to Assam's development," he said.

Highlighting industrial and educational expansion, Shah also said the government is setting up a semiconductor plant in Assam, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is working to establish medical and engineering colleges in every district.