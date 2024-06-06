'Unfortunate': Kangana Ranaut's Mandi Rival Vikramaditya Singh On Slap Row

Vikramaditya Singh said action must be taken against the official who slapped Kangana Ranaut (File)

After a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official allegedly slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport today, Congress leader and Ms Ranaut's poll rival in Mandi Vikramaditya Singh called the incident "unfortunate" and called for action against the official concerned.

"It is unfortunate if these kinds of incidents are happening and should not happen to any person, particularly a woman. It is unfortunate that it has been done by a security person. We got to know that the security person had some grievances related to the farmer's protest," Mr Singh said.

It is the duty of the CISF to provide a peaceful atmosphere inside airports, he added.

"You have a constitutional right and platform to bring up your grievances and issues. To assault a person like this is unfortunate. The government should take action against the person. Once you are in an airport, you are under the security protection of the CISF, and it is their duty to provide you with security and a peaceful atmosphere," Mr Singh said.

Meanwhile, the CISF suspended the woman constable, who allegedly slapped actor and MP Kangana Ranaut inside Chandigarh airport during the security check.

A senior CISF officer confirmed the incident and said they are also in the process of filing an FIR against the constable.

"We have given a complaint to the local police station against the lady constable. She has been suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered into the matter," the officer said.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm when Kangana Ranaut was on her way to board a flight to Delhi.

Reacting to the incident, Ms Ranaut in a video message said, "I am safe. I am perfectly fine. The incident took place during the security check. After I was done with the security check, a woman constable of the CISF waited for me to pass through the cabin. Later, she came from the side, hit me in the face, and started abusing me."

"When I asked her why she did this, she said that she supported the farmers' protest. My question is how we end the growing extremism and terrorism in Punjab", the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the CISF constable said her mother was among the farmers sitting in protest against the farm laws, which have now been repealed.

"She (Kangana Ranaut) said that the farmers are sitting there for Rs 100. Will she go and sit there? My mother was sitting there and protesting when she gave this statement..." the constable said.

Farmers protested for 15 months against the now-repealed farm laws and other issues.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi by a margin of 74,755 votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.