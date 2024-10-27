Ranveer Singh Collapsed On The Sets Of <i>Lootera</i>, Had To Be Flown Out In A Chopper, Reveals Director Vikramaditya Motwane

2013 film Lootera was a turning point in Ranveer Singh's character, which cemented his position in Bollywood as an actor with immense potential. Recently during an interview for Mashable India with casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Lootera's director Vikramaditya Motwane got candid about what went on behind the cameras during the movie's shoot and how Ranveer Singh challenged himself to bring more depth to his character.

Looking back on the shoot, Vikramaditya shared that Ranveer wanted to feel pain to be able to portray the character in a more realistic way. "We came to Dalhousie in March. We shot for two days and Ranveer hurt his back. He said he will be fine. The next day, we shot a scene where he takes out the bullet from his waist... now Ranveer has worked himself up to a frenzy. That I want to feel the pain here and want to emote it on screen etc. He asked me, 'Sir what do I put here? I want to feel the pain.' I said just act, " Vikramaditya shared.

Recalling how Ranveer managed to add pain to his character, the director added, "So what he did was take some black paper clips and pinned them near the waist and then started running up and down the mountain to get into the moment because he has been shot and he has to come in sweating. He came then we shot the entire scene. By the end of the day when we had shot the entire thing, he finally takes out that clips. He has been feeling all that pain over there. He did not realize that his back was in spasm. He felt the pain here, but not on his back."

But this shoot schedule took a toll on Ranveer's health. "He just collapsed and had to be taken out. We had to chopper him out on the next day from Dalhousie, so that schedule got cancelled," the director concluded.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen in Singham Again next, directed by Rohit Shetty. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and others. The film is slated for a Diwali release on November 1.