Unemployed Man With MBA Degree Arrested In Delhi For Phone Snatching

An MBA graduate from a reputed university, who allegedly turned to snatching, was arrested in southwest Delhi's Dwarka with seven stolen mobile phones and a lifted scooter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Pradeep Kumar Malik alias Rahul -- a resident of Palam -- holds an MBA degree, but is currently unemployed and has become addicted to drugs, a senior officer said.

He was apprehended after a trap was laid near the railway line at DDA Park on November 20, he said.

According to police, multiple snatching incidents involving a scooter-borne offender were reported in the Dwarka South area. Police examined footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras and activated local informers to trace the culprit.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a suspect near the railway line. When signalled to stop, he allegedly attempted to flee but was overpowered after a brief chase, the officer said.

During interrogation, Malik disclosed that he had stolen a scooter from Dabri area and had stashed the snatched mobile phones in its boot.

On his instance, five mobile phones linked to snatching cases reported in Dwarka South and Palam Village were recovered, besides the stolen scooter. Two other phones found in his possession are yet to be connected with registered cases, police said.

Malik has no previous criminal records and further investigation is underway, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)