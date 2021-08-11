'Undid A Mistake Of The Past, Retrospective Tax': PM Modi

The government's move to end retrospective tax signified the undoing of a mistake in made in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today at the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry or CII. The government last week ended taxes raised for the indirect transfer of Indian assets before May 2012 if companies withdrew pending litigation and gave an undertaking that no damages claims would be filed.

"We undid a mistake of the past by removing retrospective tax. It will increase trust between the government and the industry," PM Modi said at the CII meeting held online. "The feedback and appreciation from industry in this regard has been great to see."

In 2012, the United Progressive Alliance government controversially changed tax laws retrospectively. International companies which had acquired assets of Indian companies before then were told they had to pay huge amounts. This led to a fierce legal fight between the government and the companies.