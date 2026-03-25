Uncertainty Over Trinamool's Swapna Barman Candidature Amid Resignation Drama

The candidature of Swapna Barman, a Railways official and Trinamool Congress candidate from the Rajganj Assembly constituency, has run into complications over her resignation from service.

Barman joined the Trinamool on February 27 without resigning from her job. Alleging violation of service rules for participating in political activities without prior resignation, the authorities initiated a departmental inquiry against her on March 9.

Subsequently, she submitted her resignation on March 16. However, the Railways did not accept it, citing the ongoing departmental inquiry against her.

Challenging this, Swapna Barman approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court. The matter came up for hearing on Tuesday before Justice Gaurang Kant.

During the hearing, the Railways informed the court that a departmental inquiry was already underway against Barman, which is why her resignation had not been accepted.

However, it was also stated that if she admits to the charges and agrees not to claim any post-retirement benefits, the Railways may grant her release.

Deputy Solicitor General Sudipta Majumdar said that as per the court's direction, Barman was required to inform the authorities of her decision in detail today, although he was unsure whether she had done so.

Swapna Barman was present in court but refrained from making any comments on the matter.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Friday.

Inputs from Roni Chowdhury