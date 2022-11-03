Unable To Repay Loan, Farmer Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

A case of suicide has been registered and further probe was on, the official added. (Representational)

A 54-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district as he was unable to repay a bank loan, police said today.

Rampat Choudhary (54), resident of Rajegaon village, took the extreme step on Wednesday evening, said a local police official.

After a prolonged spell of rains damaged his crops, he was struggling to repay a loan of around Rs 3 lakh, said Mohkhed police station in-charge Gopal Ghosle.

A case of suicide has been registered and further probe was on, the official added.

Choudhary, who owned four acres of land, had taken a loan of Rs 2.17 lakh in 2020 and another loan of Rs 65,000 in 2021, as per his family.

