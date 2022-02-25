Ukraine Situation At Risk Of Spiralling Into Major Crisis: India

India's UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia-Ukraine

India has voiced regret that the calls of the international community to "give time" to the recent initiatives to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions were not heeded to, just as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his decision to launch a 'military operation' in eastern Ukraine.

At the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti late on Wednesday night called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and cautioned that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, meanwhile, spoke to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday and discussed the "grave situation" in Ukraine after Russia's attack on its neighbour.

Mr Jaishankar said the discussion included how India could contribute to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Received a call from EU HRVP @JosepBorrellF. Discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

The 15-nation UN Security Council held emergency parleys on Ukraine, the second meeting this week and the fourth since January 31.

Ambassador Mr Tirumurti told the Council that New Delhi had only two days ago at the Council meeting on Ukraine called for urgent de-escalation of tensions and emphasised on sustained and focused diplomacy to address all issues concerning the situation.

"However, we note with regret, that the calls of the international community to give time to the recent initiatives undertaken by parties to diffuse tensions were not heeded to. The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis," he said.

Ambassador Mr Tirumurti expressed India's "deep concern" over the developments, which, if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region, and called for refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation.

"We believe that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties. In the meantime, we strongly emphasise the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint," he said.

India called on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests, with Ambassador Mr Tirumurti underlining that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be fully taken into account.

India has consistently advocated at the United Nations the need for peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and with agreements entered into by parties concerned, he added.

As Russia's attack sparked global outrage, Ukraine Ambassador Igor Polikha said his country is "deeply dissatisfied" with India's position on the crisis while some Congress leaders demanded that New Delhi should take a firm stand and "unequivocally condemn" Moscow's action.

The Ukrainian envoy said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India's position on the crisis and it is "deeply dissatisfied" with it.

His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari said India should "unequivocally condemn" Russia's offensive against Ukraine in unambiguous terms.

"There comes a time when you need to tell 'friends' they can't indulge in Regime change. India's conduct of international relations should be characterised by calling a spade a spade."

"Let us not make the same mistake qua Russia again when we did with the erstwhile Soviet Union when we did not condemn Soviet Invasion of Hungary -1956, Czechoslovakia -1968, Afghanistan-1979," Mr Tewari said on Twitter.

The principle being - in the 21st century can you change the status quo by force, he added.

Another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also said however much one appreciates Moscow's legitimate security concerns, resorting to war is impossible to accept or justify, and India should demand that Russians "stop".

"So Russia is conducting a 'regime change' operation. How long can India, which had consistently opposed such interventions, stay silent?", Mr Tharoor tweeted.

But some former Indian diplomats advocated a wait and watch approach for India, and said New Delhi has to "walk a tightrope" diplomatically as Moscow has been its "steadfast partner" for decades.

G Parthasarathy, who has been India's envoy in several countries including Pakistan, said it is a "complicated situation" for India.

India should watch the emergence of the situation and then see how others react, he said, adding that Russia has stood by India in very difficult times.

It is a "tightrope walk" for India as it has to balance between what the world thinks and what its own people think, he said.

The reality is that Russia has remained a very reliable friend, said Parthasarathy, who has also served in Moscow.

Former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood emphasised that diplomatic finesse and sensitive diplomacy is needed for India to deal with the current situation.

"Ultimately any policy has to serve India's interest. Russia has been a steadfast partner for India for decades and therefore, it will be difficult for us to either endorse Russian action or to be too critical of Russian action," Sood said.