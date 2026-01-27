Advertisement

DJ Snake Cancels India Tour Due To Health Issues

EDM artiste DJ Snake has cancelled his upcoming shows, including the India Tour, due to health issues.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
DJ Snake Cancels India Tour Due To Health Issues
DJ Snake shared this image

EDM artiste DJ Snake has cancelled his upcoming shows, including the India Tour, due to health issues.

On Monday, DJ Snake took to Instagram and informed his fans that he has been "battling a health issue" and the doctors advised him to undergo surgery next month.

"Hey guys, I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. It's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that," he wrote.

"This means cancelling all my shows, including the India tour, and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100% and this is the only way (sad face and broken heart emojis). Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before. William," DJ Snake added.

French EDM artist DJ Snake was supposed to perform in India this year for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena tour in February.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Entertainment, Dj Snake, Dj Snake India Trip
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com