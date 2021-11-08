UK To Recognise Covaxin, No Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travellers

India's Covaxin has been to the UK's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers. (File)

Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from November 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

More good news for ???????? travellers to ????????????

From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a #COVID19 vaccine recognised by @WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield.https://t.co/UyJsryBd0Ohttps://t.co/mZhaqRgB35 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) November 8, 2021

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18, who have been fully vaccinated, will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, The Department for Transport said on Monday.

