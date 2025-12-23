UK Man Charged With Drugging, Raping Former Wife For Over 13 Years

British authorities have charged a man with repeatedly drugging and raping a woman who is now his ex-wife over a 13-year period, officials said Monday. Five other men have been charged with sexual offenses against the same woman.

Philip Young, 49, has been charged with 56 offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to "stupefy" Joanne Young, 48, between 2010 and 2023, the Crown Prosecution Service and Wiltshire Police said in a joint statement.

While British law automatically protects the identity of the victims of sexual crimes, Joanne Young has voluntarily waived this right.

"She has asked to be named in this press release and is being supported by specially trained officers and partner agencies," the agencies said in their statement.

It was not clear from the statement when the Youngs divorced.

Philip Young remains in custody while the five other suspects have been released on bail, police said.

All six men charged are set to appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court in southwest England on Tuesday.

