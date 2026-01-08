UK's Youngest Dementia Patient Who Had The Brain Of A 70-Year-Old Dies At 24

Andre Yarham, Britain's youngest dementia patient, has died at the age of 24 after being diagnosed with a rare form of the disease. Yarham, who lived in Dereham, Norfolk, died in a hospice on December 27, 2025, following an infection. In a final act of bravery, his family has donated his brain to science in the hope of aiding research into the "cruel disease."

According to the BBC, he was only 22 when his mother, Samantha Fairbairn, noticed changes in his memory and behaviour that seemed out of character. Concerned, they visited a doctor, and further tests revealed abnormal brain shrinkage. Yarham was referred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

FTD is a rare form of dementia that usually affects people between 45 and 65, but in rare cases, it can affect much younger patients. Unlike Alzheimer's, which typically affects memory first, FTD often presents with personality and behaviour changes.

Scans revealed that his brain had the appearance and function of a 70-year-old person's brain. A month before his death, he lost his speech and used to communicate only through noises. Yet, his mother recalls he retained his "personality, sense of humour, laughter, and smile" till the end.

His brain was donated to researchers at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for scientific study. His mother hopes the donation will help researchers better understand the disease and ultimately help other families. "If in the future that can help one family get a few more years with their loved ones, then that would be worth it," she told the BBC.

"Dementia is a cruel, cruel disease. And I wouldn't wish it on anyone. People with cancer, they can have radiotherapy, they can have chemotherapy, and people go into remission and can lead a fruitful, memorable life. With dementia, there's nothing," she added.

Symptoms of Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)