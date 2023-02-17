What Is Frontotemporal Dementia? All About Bruce Willis' Diagnosis

Bruce Willis is diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The family of veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis revealed on February 16 that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The announcement comes less than a year after he stopped performing as a result of his aphasia diagnosis.

According to the National Institute on Aging in the United States, frontotemporal disorders (FTD), sometimes called frontotemporal dementia, are the result of damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Symptoms

The institute stated that many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty walking. FTD is rare and tends to occur at a younger age than other forms of dementia. Roughly 60% of people with FTD are 45 to 64 years old. The actor Bruce Willis is 67 years old.

According to the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Health, doctors have previously mistakenly diagnosed frontotemporal dementia (FTD) as depression, schizophrenia, or Alzheimer's disease, making it difficult to determine the condition's frequency.

Effects on the patients

The National Institute on Aging mentioned that the most common form of FTD, bvFTD, involves changes in personality, behavior, and judgment. People with this disorder may have problems with cognition, but their memory may stay relatively intact.

There is no cure for frontotemporal dementia

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, currently, no treatments are available to cure or slow the progression of FTD, but healthcare providers may prescribe medicine to treat symptoms. Antidepressants may help treat anxiety and control obsessive-compulsive behaviours and other symptoms. Prescription sleeping aids can help ease insomnia and other sleep disturbances. Antipsychotic medicine may reduce irrational and compulsive behaviors.