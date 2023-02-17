Die Hard Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Untreatable' Dementia, Says Family

Bruce Willis starred in movies such as Die Hard, Sixth Sense and Armageddon. (File)

US action hero Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," a statement said.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

