"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed," a statement said.

Die Hard Star Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Untreatable' Dementia, Says Family

Bruce Willis starred in movies such as Die Hard, Sixth Sense and Armageddon. (File)

Los Angeles:

US action hero Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with untreatable dementia, his family said Thursday, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia," a statement said.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead.

"As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

