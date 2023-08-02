UK Indian Embassy Attack: Probe Agency Raids 31 Places In Punjab, Haryana

High Commission of India in London was attacked on 19 March by Khalistani terrorists.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided 31 locations across Punjab and Haryana to unravel and unearth the full contours of the conspiracy behind the March 19 attack on the High Commission of India in London and bring to book various attackers and assailants.

"Massive raids were conducted today across the two north-Indian states, as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the bigger conspiracy behind the London attack," said the NIA.

These searches were conducted in Moga, Barnala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Amritsar, Mukhtsar, Sangrur, Patiala and Mohali districts in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana.

The raids led to the seizure of digital data containing information related to the accused persons involved in the attack on the High Commission and other incriminating documents and evidence.

The NIA said it is leaving no stone unturned to pinpoint culpability in the London attack and arrest the perpetrators, their associates and their supporters, based in India and abroad.

As per the anti-terror agency, it has been carrying out extensive investigations into the incident with a view to ensuring there is no repeat of such breach of security, disrespect to the Indian National Flag or any threat to Indian interests abroad.

The High Commission of India in London was attacked in March by a group of about 50 persons, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian National flag, damage to public property and injuries to officials of the High Commission of India.

The attack was organised by Gurcharan Singh, Dal Khalsa, UK; Avtar Singh Khanda of KLF, Jasvir Singh and many of their associates, both Indian and foreign nationals, who have been identified during the ongoing NIA investigations.

An Investigation team of the NIA visited the UK in May 2023 to probe the attack.

Subsequently, the NIA said, crowdsourcing of information was also carried out to identify and collect information about UK-based entities and individuals involved in the incident, based on which the agency identified many of the attackers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)