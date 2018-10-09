UIDAI Plans To Set Up Aadhaar Seva Kendras Across India

The proposed Aadhaar centres, to be set up at an estimated project cost of Rs 300-400 crore, are meant to facilitate enrollment and updation.

All India | | Updated: October 09, 2018 16:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UIDAI Plans To Set Up Aadhaar Seva Kendras Across India

As many as 4 lakh people update their Aadhaar details every day. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) plans to set up 'Aadhaar Seva Kendras', similar to the concept of Passport Seva Kendras, covering 53 cities across India, official sources said.

The proposed Aadhaar centres, to be set up at an estimated project cost of Rs 300-400 crore, are meant to facilitate enrollment and updation.

They will operate in addition to the 30,000 centres which are run by banks, post offices and in government premises (offering similar Aadhaar services).

The Aadhaar Seva Kendras will provide people the facility to book prior appointment for enrollment and updation, officials said adding that each metro will have four such centres while other cities will have two centres each.

The centres will be operational by April 2019.

It is estimated that as many as 4 lakh people update their Aadhaar details (address, photo, mobile number amongst others) every day, while the number of enrollments stands at about one lakh.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AadhaarUnique Identification Authority of IndiaAadhaar Seva Kendras

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Gas Pipeline BlastZika VirusNakkheeran GopalHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsBulgarian JournalistTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonHarbhajan SinghAIB ShowMayawati Amrapali Directors

................................ Advertisement ................................