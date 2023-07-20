Uddhav Thackeray Deserves Praise For Meeting Ajit Pawar, Says Team Sharad Pawar

Mr Thackeray has not yet met chief minister Shinde

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray should be complimented for meeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his former ally.

Uddhav Thackeray met Mr Pawar at the state legislature on Wednesday. It was their first meeting after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government by virtually splitting the NCP.

Clyde Crasto, the spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar faction, said a person who occupies the post of deputy CM belongs to the entire state and not to any single party.

“If work has to be done, you have to meet someone in that particular office. We should compliment Uddhav Thackeray for meeting the deputy CM and raising issues concerning farmers. It is a good move in the right direction,” he said.

Ajit Pawar was Thackeray's deputy in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government when the latter was chief minister.

Notably, Mr Thackeray has not yet met chief minister Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in their offices.

