Udaipur's Goddess Baleshwari Mata Adorned With Over Rs 51 Lakh In Cash

As the country celebrates Navratri with grand pandals and stunning decorations, Bhuwana in Udaipur witnessed a unique spectacle this year. Goddess Baleshwari Mata was adorned with over Rs 51 lakh in currency notes.

The Baleshwar Yuva Mandal decorated the deity and the temple with currency notes worth Rs 51,51,551, using denominations of Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500.

Speaking about the tradition, officials of the Baleshwari Yuva Mandal said that the goddess had been receiving such cash decorations for the past three years. In the first year, the amount was Rs 11,11,111; in the second year, it rose to Rs 21,21,121; in the third year, Rs 31,31,131; and in the fourth year, Rs 51,51,151.

Around the idol of Goddess Durga, strings of currency notes are beautifully hung at the back and sides of the pandal. Even the crown of the goddess is crafted entirely from cash, and it is also fully adorned with layered arrangements of notes.

In a video obtained by NDTV, people were also seen performing Garba and Dandiya to celebrate the occasion, with colourful decorations all around, adding to the festive spirit.

A similar decor work was also seen at Udaipur's famous Ganesh pandal, "Udaipur Cha Raja." The idol of Lord Ganesha was reportedly adorned with currency notes worth Rs 1.51 crore. Members of the pandal said that decorating Bappa with currency notes had become a yearly tradition.

In Jharkhand, a magnificent Durga Puja pandal has reportedly been constructed with a theme inspired by the Udaipur palace. Modelled after the 400-year-old royal mansion of Raja Ratan Singh of Udaipur, Rajasthan, the pandal has become a major attraction.

The Praveen Singh Seva Sansthan of Adityapur built this puja pandal in the style of a traditional Rajasthani mansion. Devotees visiting the pandal to see Goddess Durga experience a completely Rajasthani, royal atmosphere.