Video: Udaipur Tailor Killers Attacked By Lawyers, Crowd At Jaipur Court

A large mob outside the Jaipur court today attacked the two accused in the gruesome murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was murdered on Tuesday by two men who filmed the killing.

Later, Riaz Akhtari and Gos Mohammad put out another video in which they bragged about the murder and also threatened to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akhtari and Mohammad were arrested hours after the killing. Two more people, who were allegedly involved in a recce of Kanhaiya's shop and in the alleged conspiracy to kill him, were also arrested later.

The four accused were presented at an National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur today. There were heavy police arrangements on the court premises and several lawyers shouted slogans like "Pakistan Murdabad" and "Kanhaiya ke hatyaron ko fansi do" (give death sentence to Kanhaiya's killers).

#WATCH | Udaipur murder incident: Accused attacked by an angry crowd of people while being escorted by police outside the premises of NIA court in Jaipur



The court today also granted the custody of the killers to the NIA till July 12.

Days before his killing, Kanhaiya Lal had told the local police that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, apparently "supporting" suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

The anti-terror probe agency is also investigating the killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, after it emerged it might be linked to his social media posts supporting Nupur Sharma.