Udaipur Tailor Murder: Two Men Were On Standby If First Two Failed, Says NIA

Investigators today said two men were "on standby" to kill Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal had the two who killed him failed. A special court in Jaipur gave custody of all four men to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till July 12.

Kanhaiya Lal, 48, was murdered on June 28 by two men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- over social media posts supporting the now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, who had made comments against Prophet Mohammed. They posted a video bragging about the murder, saying they avenged "an insult to Islam", and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi too.

They were arrested on Tuesday, hours after the murder, while the two who were on "standby" — identified by the NIA as Mohsin and Asif — were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy.

A mob attacked the accused outside the Jaipur court, but the NIA quickly put them into a waiting van and averted major injury.