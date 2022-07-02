After Udaipur, Amit Shah Orders Anti-Terror Probe In Maharashtra Murder

Umesh Kolhe was killed in Amravati city last month.

Amid simmering tension over the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur for a social media post on Prophet Mohammad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the murder of a chemist whose throat was slit a week earlier in Maharashtra.

The local BJP unit in Amravati had alleged that 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe's killing was connected to the Udaipur incident, which is being probed by the central anti-terrorism agency.

"The only reason behind Umesh Kolhe's murder is in the context of the Nupur Sharma controversy. People in the police department also think so. We have learnt that the killers have admitted to murdering him because of supporting Nupur Sharma, but the police are trying to cover it up," Tushar Bhartiya, a BJP leader in Amravati district said.

"This happened on the 21st [June]. Had it been reported widely on 22nd, [Udaipur tailor] Kanhaiya [Lal] wouldn't have been killed. That is why the police are trying to hide it. If they can't find the real reason even after catching the culprits, the case should be transferred from them," he said.

Following the murder last month, the police have arrested five people but have not been able to explain what led to it and have remained tight-lipped on the case.

According to reports, teams of the Maharashtra Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are on their way to Amravati to investigate the case.

A veterinary chemist, Umesh Kolhe was on his way back from his shop in Amravati city on June 21 when he was waylaid by a few men who killed him by slitting his throat.

Initially, it seemed to be a case of robbery or personal enmity, but so far, no such evidence has been found to back the theories.

The BJP had said Umesh Kolhe, like Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, had shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to nationwide protests and global condemnation.

A tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, Kanhaiya Lal was killed with a cleaver at his shop by two men who posted videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam.